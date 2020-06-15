India News | Man Killed, Another Injured in Landslide in U'khand

Gopeshwar, Jun 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured on Monday in Chamoli district after being hit by rubble falling from a hillside as a result of landslide, an official said.

The landslide occurred during the widening of the Narayanbagad-Parkhal motor road, Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) K S Negi said.

The road widening work had caused traffic jam on the route and the two men were waiting for the jam to clear when the incident occurred, he said.

They fell into a gorge after being hit by rubble falling from the hillside, the official said.

he deceased was identified as Mukesh, a resident of Chopta, while the injured, Naresh, 45, is from Dungri, Negi said.

They were pulled out from under the rubble and rushed to a hospital in Narayanbagad, where one was declared dead and the other was referred to a higher centre in Karnaprayag, he said.

A case of criminal negligence has been registered against the contractor under whose supervision the road widening work was being carried out on the route, the SDM said.

