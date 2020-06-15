Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Man Killed, Another Injured in Landslide in U'khand

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:40 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Man Killed, Another Injured in Landslide in U'khand

Gopeshwar, Jun 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured on Monday in Chamoli district after being hit by rubble falling from a hillside as a result of landslide, an official said.

The landslide occurred during the widening of the Narayanbagad-Parkhal motor road, Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) K S Negi said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The road widening work had caused traffic jam on the route and the two men were waiting for the jam to clear when the incident occurred, he said.

They fell into a gorge after being hit by rubble falling from the hillside, the official said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat | 3.5 Magnitude Quake Reported in Bhachau Region: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

he deceased was identified as Mukesh, a resident of Chopta, while the injured, Naresh, 45, is from Dungri, Negi said.

They were pulled out from under the rubble and rushed to a hospital in Narayanbagad, where one was declared dead and the other was referred to a higher centre in Karnaprayag, he said.

A case of criminal negligence has been registered against the contractor under whose supervision the road widening work was being carried out on the route, the SDM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement