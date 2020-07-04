Chandrapur, Jul 4 (PTI) A farmer was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.

Maroti Uikey (36), a resident of Sonuli village, ventured into the forest from fields nearby when he was killed by a tiger, he said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 240 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"It happened in compartment no 78 in Mangrul beat of Nagbhid Forest Range. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the kin," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest.

This is the 17th death in tiger attacks in the district this year, officials said.

Also Read | Chennai Lockdown to be Relaxed From July 6; Vegetable, Grocery Shops Permitted From 6 am to 6 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)