Chandrapur, Nov 20 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Monday, a forest department official said.

Manohar Vani, a school bus driver from Babupeth area, was attacked in the morning when he had gone to pray at a Shani temple in compartment number 484 of Lohara beat in Chandrapur forest division, he said.

"Camera traps have been installed and a primary response team (PRT) has been deployed in the area. Forest teams will ask villagers not to go to the part of the forest where the incident took place," the official informed.

Appropriate action to avert such incidents will be taken after the tiger responsible for the attack is identified, he added.

While 24 deaths have been reported in man-animal conflicts in the region this year, the figure was 53 for last year, the official said.

