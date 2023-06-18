Khargone (MP), Jun 18 (PTI) Four persons working for a liquor contractor in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district were arrested in connection with the murder of a man, police said on Sunday.

Prima facie, the man was attacked after five litres of liquor was found with him.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said the body of Dinesh Kachhwah was found at a mine in Khedi Khanpura on Sunday morning.

During the probe, a friend of the deceased told the police that Kachhwah was beaten to death by some men working for a local licensed liquor contractor, he said.

Further investigation is going on.

