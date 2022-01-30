Nagpur, Jan 30 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Nagpur-Bhandara road in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

Ashish Kale was crossing the road when the incident took place, a Pardi police station official said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle fled without offering medical help to the victim.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)