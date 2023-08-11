Amritsar, Aug 11 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter for spending a day away from home, tying her body to a motorcycle and dragging it through his village in Amritsar, police said on Friday.

He later dumped the body on a railway track, they said, adding that CCTV cameras in the area captured him dragging the body with the two-wheeler.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh said the incident took place in Muchhal village which comes under Jandiala town and accused Bau, a Nihang Sikh, works as a labourer.

He said Bau's daughter left home on Wednesday without informing anyone in the family and returned on Thursday.

Singh said Bau was angry at her daughter over this and when she returned home, he beat her up and murdered her using a sharp-edged weapon.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and arrested, the DSP said.

