Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): A person killed his daughter and died by suicide in a private lodge in Chittoor here, informed Mallikarjun, Chittoor 2 town police station Sub Inspector.

A man named Ganesh shot a video in Tamil before the incident, as per the police, wherein he cited the alleged extramarital affairs of his wife as the reason behind this "extreme" step.

"A resident of Chittoor, Ganesh had married Divya a few years back. The couple had a 4.5-year-old daughter named Kartika. Even as theirs was a love marriage, the woman had an affair with another person in Chennai. The couple had many clashes because of this," said Mallikarjun.

Pointing out that the couple had a quarrel on Thursday evening, he said, "Divya's mother and sister used to support Ganesh as they were also vexed with her behaviour. The couple had a quarrel on Thursday evening. After this, he left the house along with his daughter and hired a room in a private lodge. He first made a selfie video in Tamil. After this, he killed his daughter by hanging and then died by suicide."

Mallikarjun said that after getting further information, the police rushed to the lodge.

"After getting information at 4 AM, Friday, the police rushed to the lodge. The bodies have been handed over bodies to family members for final rites after the completion of post mortem. A case has been filed under sections 302, 306, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are in search of the woman, who is absconding. The investigation is going on," he added. (ANI)

