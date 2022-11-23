Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): In the wake of the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in the national capital, another similar case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, where the body of a woman was chopped and disposed off at a distant location.

According to the Sitapur Police, they recovered the deceased's body on November 8, identified as Jyoti alias Sneha, from Gulariha under the police station Rampur Kalan area in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, while the two main accused in the case, identified as Pankaj Maurya and Durjan Pasi, have been arrested.

As per the police statement, the body parts of the deceased have been recovered from Gulariha under the police station Rampur Kalan area of Sitapur. The deceased is the wife of one of the accused, Pankaj Maurya.

The Sitapur police in its statement revealed, "the accused Pankaj Maurya has confessed to Police that he along with one of his companions has killed his wife".

The accused in his statement to the police stated that the deceased, Jyoti alias Sneha, used to consume drugs regularly.

"She used to stay at someone's home for several days, due to which their relationship had gone sour", asserted the accused Pankaj.

In its statement, the Sitapur police explained that the accused, identified as Pankaj Maurya decided to eliminate Jyoti, whom he had been married to for over ten years after he suspected she was cheating on him.

"Pankaj's friend has also been arrested for helping him in the crime", informed the Sitapur police in its statement.

The accused have been nabbed after successful surveillance through a joint effort by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and the Rampur police, the Police statement said. (ANI)

