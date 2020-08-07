Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) An unknown person unsuccessfully tried to break open an ATM and loot cash in Rabodi area of Thane city in the early hours of Friday, police said.

An official said the man damaged the cash tray of the machine but failed to pull out currency, broke the alarm when it went off and walked out of the kiosk minutes later.

"The incident happened in Bank of Baroda branch ATM in Utalsar 20 minutes past midnight. We have registered a case of theft and efforts are on to nab the accused," the Rabodi police station official said.

