Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was run over by a tanker during a morning walk on the Siddharth Colony stretch of Eastern Express Highway, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning and the deceased has been identified as Shriram Gautam of Rabale in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Tanker driver Vinodkumar Thakur (29) has been arrested for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, he added.

