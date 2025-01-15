New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man posing as a CBI sub-inspector near Shedley Public School in Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Lalit Kumar (25), was apprehended on January 13 during routine patrolling, the official added.

When the police stopped Kumar's Santro car for inspection, he claimed to be a CBI officer and presented a photo of a CBI ID card on his phone.

Upon verifying the ID with the CBI office at Lodhi Colony, it was confirmed to be fake. Kumar was arrested, and his mobile phone, which contained images of the forged ID and other related documents, was seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The officer further stated that a case has been registered at Rajouri Garden Police Station under relevant sections for forgery and impersonation.

Investigations into Kumar's motives and activities are ongoing.

The accused hails from Kushalgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh and resides with his family, including his father, a lineman and his homemaker mother.

Kumar is a graduate and has two younger brothers who are pursuing diplomas in electrical engineering. He was reportedly preparing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, the officer added.

