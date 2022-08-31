Agra, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, recording the act and sending it to her father, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gabbar, was booked under the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Inspector Bhupendra Kumar Balian, in-charge of Tajganj police station said.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Permission for Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals at Eidgah Ground in Hubbali.

He recorded the heinous act in order to blackmail the victim, police said, adding that the accused is married.

However, as the girl refused to be intimidated, the accused sent the video to her father who lodged a police complaint. PTI COR

Also Read | Gurugram: 25 AAP Workers, Including Former District President, Join BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)