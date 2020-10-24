Gwalior (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Saturday.

The minor was playing at a Durga pandal in Sewa Nagar locality on Friday night, when the accused, an autorickshaw driver, lured her by offering her a ride, city superintendent of police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said.

The accused allegedly raped the minor in his autorickshaw and later left her at the pandal and fled, the official said.

When the victim subsequently reached home, her family saw her condition and informed the police, Sikarwar said, adding that the girl was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the assault.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up in the area and a hunt has been launched for the absconding accused, who already has two criminal cases to his name, the CSP said.

