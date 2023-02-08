The Delhi Police have arrested two people from Jaipur who were accused of duping thousands of youths on the pretext of offering them jobs as escorts in exchange for handsome salaries. Devesh Mahla, DCP Outer North, said "one of the accused posed as a lady NRI client who used to talk in a female voice with youngsters." Both of them have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai Male Escort Job Scam: Gang Dupes Nearly 350 Men by Offering Money For ‘Gigolo’ Services, Two Arrested.

Delhi Male Escort Job Scam:

Delhi |Thousands of youths defrauded while searching jobs online. They were duped in name of being provided with money to work as Gigolo.2 persons arrested from Jaipur, one of them posed as lady NRI client, used to talk in female voice with youngsters:DCP Outer North Devesh Mahla — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

