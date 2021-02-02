Banda, Feb 2: A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping his teenage cousin in 2016. Additional District Session Court (POCSO) Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on 26-year-old Lakhanlal.

The girl was raped on August 22, 2016. She was 13 years old then, Public Prosecutor Ramsufal Singh said. He said a case was registered on August 25, 2016, at Girwan and Lakhanlal was arrested three days later. Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Survivor Alleges Rape by Cop in Jalalabad Police Station.

The girl's mother in her complaint had said that her daughter was raped several times, Singh said. The medical report of the girl had confirmed rape, he said.

