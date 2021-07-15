Muzaffarnagar, July 15 (PTI) A man here was convicted in a case of attempt to murder and sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for opening fire at police.

Additional District Sessions Judge Kamla Pati also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Naseem after holding him guilty under Section 307 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Naseem was arrested in 2012 after he and some other miscreants opened fire at a police team during regular checking in Shamli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)