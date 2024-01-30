Chaibasa, Jan 30 (PTI) A man was sentenced to death by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday for murdering his neighbour.

The principal district and sessions court sentenced Saluka Hembram, a resident of Arahasa village in Goilkera police station area, to death after convicting him under IPC section 302 (murder) for killing Ramdhan Hembram who lived in the same neighbourhood with a sharp weapon in September 2019.

Ramdhan was with his child in his house when Saluka went in, and the two got involved in an altercation over an issue. Saluka then picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Ramdhan fatally, according to the police case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

