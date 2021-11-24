Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old Dalit girl.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Pankaj Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on convict Shahzad.

According to the prosecution lawyer, the girl's half-naked body was found in a field in a village here on January 10, 2013 by her family members who were searching for her. She had been raped and strangled.

The last time she was seen alive by local people, she was talking to the convict, the lawyer said.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.

During the course of the investigation, sufficient evidence were found and a chargesheet was filed in the court, the lawyer added.

