Chaibasa, Sept 13 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday for killing his wife.

The court of principal district and sessions judge in Chaibasa sentenced Shukhlal Pingua to life imprisonment after convicting him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence).

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Pingua, police said.

Pingua and Padmawati Mahato were classmates. They got married following courtship, and used to live in Gua police station area, police said.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Kolkata Witnesses Pitched Battles Between BJP Workers and Police, PCR Van Torched.

Pingua, a native of Ruiya village in Hatgamariah police station area, often used to physically assault Padmawati. She died in 2019, two days after one such assault critically injured her, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)