Kalyani (WB), Jun 30 (PTI) A POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl last year.

The convict, Prabhat Parui, was a neighbour of the child and he had lured her with the promise of giving chocolates.

It was stated that he had taken her to a garden in Nagarukhra in Nadia district and committed the crime on June 22, 2024.

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge at Kalyani in Nadia district found Parui guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Parui.

The parents of the child lodged a complaint against Parui with the police after they were informed by a local that their daughter was looking unwell as she was being accompanied by Parui.

Upon investigation, the police arrested him and charged him with rape.

