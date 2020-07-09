New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was shot dead and another was injured after a fight broke out between them in Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rajan, was a resident of West Delhi's Moti Nagar, while the injured, Ravi, is a resident of Anand Parbat, they said.

Police said enmity between the two might have led to the fight.

They said while Ravi has a criminal record, it is being checked whether Rajan had any previous involvement in crime.

The incident took place at around 7.45 pm in Nehru Nagar in Anand Parbat area, they said.

According to police, a fight broke out between the two. While Ravi was alone, Rajan was accompanied by two-three associates, who are absconding.

Rajan suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Acharya Bhikhu hospital where he was declared brought dead. Ravi is undergoing treatment at LHMC Hospital for stab injuries, said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

The motive behind the incident is being ascertained, police, said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

