Nw Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot at by two men working as bouncers following an argument at a nightclub in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, which spilled over to Ghazipur in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested the accused – Prince Hoon and Praveen Dedha – from Ghazipur village in east Delhi as they were trying to flee the city, DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Preet Kasana, the victim, sustained a gunshot wound, and his condition is stable now, the officer said.

During interrogation, Prince claimed that Lalit Kumar, who was with Kasana, was previously barred from entering the club. Kumar reportedly made repeated abusive calls that escalated tensions, Prince told police.

When police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call at 4.05 am on Thursday, they found Kasana with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen and a head injury.

“He was rushed to the Metro Hospital in Sector 11, Noida, where he is undergoing treatment at an ICU. His condition is stated to be stable,” the DCP said.

“The incident was preceded by the victim's birthday party. After the party, Kasana and Kumar went to the nightclub at a mall in Kaushambi with their friends, where they got into an argument with Prince,” the officer said.

Though the group left the club after the altercation, the dispute continued over phone calls.

Later, Kasana, Kumar and their friends stopped near a CNG pump in Ghazipur to “settle the matter”, where Prince arrived with his aides in multiple vehicles, the DCP said.

The group allegedly attacked Kasana and Kumar with rods and sticks before Prince fired at Preet and fled the spot, he said.

"Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Kumar. Three teams were formed to trace the accused, which arrested Prince and Praveen,” the DCP said.

