Jamshedpur, Apr 20 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Baliguma area here on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Vinay Kumar Singh, was reportedly the state president of ‘Kshtriya Karni Sena'. There was, however, no official confirmation of it.

Also Read | JD Vance India Visit: Trade Pact, Global Issues Top Agenda as US Vice President Set To Kick Off 4-Day India Tour on April 21.

Singh, along with a few others, was returning home when the gunmen opened fire near a hotel on National Highway-33, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

A manhunt was launched to nab the culprits and investigation is underway, he added.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Khandwa: 10 Children Hospitalised After Being Bitten by Stray Dogs in Madhya Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)