Gurugram, May 13 (PTI) A man, who ran a tea-samosa stall at Jhajjar Chowk in Farrukhnagar, was shot dead by armed assailants on Tuesday morning, police said.

An FIR in this regard was registered against five suspects at the Farrukhnagar Police Station, they said.

Also Read | Dilip Ghosh's Son Pritam Majumdar D?ies: Body of BJP Leader's Son With Wife Rinku Majumdar Recovered From His Kolkata Residence.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, who was said to be a relative of former councillor Mukesh Saini.

Earlier on Monday evening, a group of youths had come to the shop to eat samosa and they threatened the victim after an argument, police said.

Also Read | Cyclone Shakti: IMD Warns of Possible Cyclonic Development in Bay of Bengal, Weather Forecast Includes Yellow Alert for Karnataka.

The family of the deceased, shopkeepers and other people of the town blocked Jhajjar Chowk following the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused.

They also criticised the police for not providing security to the shopkeeper despite his request.

The police officials later during the protest assured that the accused would be nabbed at the earliest and action would be initiated against erring policemen.

The protestors opened the road following assurance.

"The murder was committed due to an argument while buying samosas... The accused has been identified. Different teams have been formed after registering a case of murder. The accused will be arrested soon," said a spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)