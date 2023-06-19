Etah (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead allegedly after a minor dispute in this Uttar Pradesh district's Jaithara area, police said on Monday.

The police recovered the body of Chaman with a bullet wound on his chest from the bushes of a village around 1 am, Jaithra SHO Phoolchand said.

The body of Chaman, a resident of Mohalla Shastri, has been sent for post-mortem.

His brother has lodged a complaint against one Akash, a resident of Nagla Neeru, accusing him of killing Chaman following a minor dispute, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha has constituted a team to arrest the accused, they added.

