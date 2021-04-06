Jalaun, Mar 6 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Chatela village by his neighbours, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Jalaun district's Kadaura area when Amir Hamza alias Munna was at a betel shop in the village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said.

The accused fled the spot after the incident, the officer said.

Singh said that on a complaint from Hamza's brother Abdul Wahid a case was lodged against Rashid, Tariq, Nabi, Usman, Ibrahim and two others, who are yet to be identified.

It seems to be a case of old enmity and efforts are on to nab the perpetrators, the officer said.

