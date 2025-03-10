New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police officer said.

The incident was reported from a busy locality near the Phool Mandi, the officer said, adding that further details are awaited.

