New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Narela in the wee hours of Friday, said police.

As per the preliminary investigation of the police, the reason for the murder is an old dispute between two families.

Also Read | Tesla Aims To Complete Cybertruck Development This Year, Says Elon Musk.

Following the incident at around 2 am, a few women staged a protest outside the Narela police station demanding justice. They were pacified after being briefed about the efforts being made to catch the accused.

Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram: Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Panic at Medanta Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)