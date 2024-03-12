New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bakra Mandi area of east Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, Shishpal (23), was apprehended from the spot with the weapon he used to commit the crime, they said.

"We received information on Tuesday morning about a stabbing incident in Bakra Mandi in the Ghazipur area. The victim, Dharmendra, was rushed to a hospital where he collapsed and died," a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, police said.

