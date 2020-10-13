Kota (Raj), Oct 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was forcibly taken out of his house here and stabbed to death over past enmity on Tuesday, police said.

Before being stabbed, Chatar Gurjar, a resident of Ajay Ahuja Nagar, was also brutally thrashed by the assailants, they said.

Around five-seven bike-borne men, laced with sticks and knives, reached the Gurjar's house at around 2.30 on Tuesday and called him. As he reached the main gate, the accused took him out of the house and attacked him. One of them stabbed Gurjar, causing him to collapse on the roadside, said Circle Inspector (CI) at Anantpura police station, Mevesh Bhardwaj.

A case of murder has been lodged against Dilip Gurjar and five-six others, who are yet to be identified, and efforts are underway to nab them, the CI said.

Bhardwaj said the murder seems to be a fallout of some past enmity between the families of Chatur and Dilip. An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime, he said.

