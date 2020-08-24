Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by another man with whom he had an old dispute in Vijayawada on Monday and the assailant managed to escape from the spot.

Police have registered a case into this matter.

Nunna police station circle inspector M Prabhakar said, "Ramakrishna (37) was a resident of the VAMBAY colony on the outskirts of Vijayawada. This morning he went out in the neighborhood around 6 AM. There he saw one T Anjaneyulu (24), with whom he had some old disputes."

"Ramakrishna warned Anjaneyulu about the old dispute and thrashed him. Anjaneyulu who was already in a drunken condition attacked Ramakrishna and stabbed him with a button knife. As Ramakrishna died on the spot, Anjaneyulu ran away," he added.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it postmortem.

"A case has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on. The police are searching for the absconding accused," said Prabhakar. (ANI)

