Hardoi (UP) Dec 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death while four members of his family were seriously injured over a property dispute in the Tadiyava area here on Tuesday, police said.

Mahendra, 40, was attacked by six people with knives when he was on the way to some work, police said, adding four members of his family, who tried to rescue him, were also injured in the assault.

They were rushed to the district hospital where Mahendra succumbed to injuries, the police said, adding members of the family, including his daughter, son-in-law, brother and sister-in-law, are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in Khajuriya Purva village, they said.

Three of the accused have been arrested and the weapons used in the crime have been seized, police said, adding a hunt is on to nab the three others.

