New Tehri, Jan 21 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair in Tehri district of Uttarakhand on Thursday, police said.

Vikram Singh, 32, who had returned recently from abroad, stabbed his wife, 27, to death on suspicion of her having an affair with someone, they said.

The incident took place in Tharti-Sirmauli village of Tehri's Bhilangna block, police said.

The couple also had an argument on the issue Wednesday night, they said.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim's family, police have arrested Singh and registered a case against him.

Singh has admitted to his crime during interrogation saying he suspected the wife of having an affair, police said.

They were married for four years and also have a three-year-old son, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)