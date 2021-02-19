Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 19 (PTI): A man from Peddapalli district of Telangana was on Friday taken into custody in connection with the killing of a lawyer-couple, police said on Friday.

The accused would be produced before a court at Manthani in the district on Saturday, a police official said.

He had given his car and two knives to one of the main accused in the case, the police said.

Three people have already been held for the killing, the police said.

The High Court had on Thursday on its own took cognisance of the killing and directed the government to properly and expeditiously conduct investigation into the matter.

Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P V Nagamani, both practising lawyers, were killed when they were travelling in a car on Wednesday.

The couple had filed PILs on various public issues in different courts including the High Court.

Two assailants intercepted and attacked them using knives and other weapons near a village in Ramagiri Mandal.

The court, while posting the matter to March 1, had issued notices to the state government asking it to file a status report on the probe.

Condemning the killing, lawyers across the state had held protests.

The opposition parties in the state, including the Congress, had hit out at the ruling TRS for its alleged silence over the killing and sought a CBI probe into the case.

