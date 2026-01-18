Mumbai, January 18: iQOO is reportedly preparing to set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with the upcoming launch of the iQOO 15 Ultra. According to the latest leaks from industry insider Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the flagship device is expected to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery paired with a 200W wired fast-charging capability. This combination would represent a significant leap in power management, positioning the 15 Ultra as one of the most capable gaming-centric flagships scheduled for a 2026 debut.

The device is anticipated to launch in China by early February, serving as an enhanced version of the recently released iQOO 15. While a previous 3C certification listing showed the device with a 100W charger, newer reports suggest that iQOO may push the charging speeds much higher during the product's lifecycle to distinguish it from the standard models and competing flagships within the BBK Electronics stable. ASUS To Stop Making Smartphones in Future Including ROG and Zenfone, Company Turns Attention to AI and Robotics: Report.

iQOO 15 Ultra: Return to Ultra-Fast Charging Speeds

The potential return to 200W charging marks a strategic shift for the brand. iQOO last utilised this technology in 2022 with the iQOO 11 Pro, which housed a smaller 4,700mAh battery. Since then, the brand had pivoted toward larger battery capacities while moderating charging speeds to 120W and 100W to manage thermal efficiency. If the leaks hold true, the iQOO 15 Ultra would be the first smartphone to successfully pair a high-density 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with such extreme charging speeds.

iQOO 15 Ultra India Launch Update

To support this power, the iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to incorporate specialised hardware for sustained performance. Rumours suggest the inclusion of an active cooling fan and dedicated gaming shoulder buttons, features that have become staples for the brand’s enthusiast-grade devices. The inclusion of wireless charging is also expected, though the specific wattage for the wireless component has not yet been detailed.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications and Hardware

While the iQOO 15 Ultra will share its core foundation with the standard iQOO 15, it is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, optimised for high-frame-rate gaming. The 7,000mAh battery is likely to use third-generation silicon-anode technology, allowing the device to remain relatively slim despite the massive capacity. This battery technology is designed to offer improved longevity, with the company aiming for 80 per cent health even after four years of use. Vivo X200T Price for All Variants Leaked Along With Specifications and Features; Check Details.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications 2026

The display is tipped to be a 6.78-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-high peak brightness for HDR content. On the camera front, the Ultra model may see upgrades in its periscope telephoto lens, potentially offering better zoom capabilities than the standard variant. As with all pre-launch leaks, these specifications are subject to change until the official unveiling in February, but they highlight iQOO’s intent to lead the market in battery and charging innovation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).