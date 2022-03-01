Gurgaon, Mar 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential society here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Govind, a native of Haryana, they said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

They also said that the man was an alcoholic.

“The cause behind the extreme step is not yet clear. We are investigating the incident,” Praveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park Police Station, said.

