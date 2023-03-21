Udaipur (Rajasthan), Mar 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his three children were found hanging in their home in the Kotda area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Tuesday.

Prima facie, the man hanged the children after killing them before committing suicide, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Loses Textile Commissionerate, Opposition Slams Shift of Office From Mumbai to Delhi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who ran a small grocery shop in his village, was distressed following the death of his wife four years ago. He was also facing financial hardship, the police said.

The bodies of the man, his 15-year-old son and two daughters, aged 12 and five, were found hanging in their room. They probably took the step on Monday night, they said.

Also Read | Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Kerala Live News Updates: Ramzan Chand Unlikely To Be Sighted Today, Says Hilal Committee Chief.

No suicide note was recovered from the room.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)