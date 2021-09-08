Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Creating a flutter, a man tried to set himself ablaze on Wednesday on the "Kalaivanar Arangam" premises where the Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings are held, but police personnel overpowered him in the nick of time and whisked him away from the spot.

The man, who appeared to be about 45 years-old, was apprehended when he poured a petrol like liquid over himself soon after entering the sprawling complex. Water was also poured on him to make him wet, they said.

"He is a native of Thanjavur. It seems he has some property related grievances in connection with a land parcel. When he approached authorities in his native town, they reportedly told him that it is a civil matter and he made this attempt to draw attention," a police official told PTI adding he is being questioned and a case would be registered.

On how he gained access despite tight security measures, the official said he appeared to have "sneaked" into the Arangam premises using the entrance gate earmarked for media personnel.

The incident created a flutter as the House was in session and the passage of a resolution against the CAA was among the official business transacted today in the Assembly.

The Assembly proceedings are being held in the third floor hall of the Arangam complex and not in the Fort St George premises in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

