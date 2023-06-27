Kaushambi (UP) Jun 27 (PTI) An alleged criminal, wanted in more than a dozen cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his arrest, was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Gufran, a resident of neighbouring Pratapgarh district, was injured in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force team near Samda village in the Kaushambi district, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Also Read | Gangster Gufran Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh: UP STF Guns Down Criminal Carrying Reward of Rs 1.25 Lakh in Encounter in Kaushambi (See Pics).

He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.

Gufran had 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery registered against him in Pratapgarh district and a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh was also declared on his arrest, the police officer added.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces at Hoowra Village in Jammu and Kashmir; Policeman Injured (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)