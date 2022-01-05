Raipur, Jan 5 (PTI) A 52-year-old man from Bilaspur district, who returned from the UAE, became the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, health officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: Over 6.3 Times Increase in Coronavirus Cases in Past 8 Days, Says Health Ministry.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 21 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive.

The man, who recently returned from United Arab Emirates (UAE), had tested positive for coronavirus following which his sample was sent to the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) for a genome sequencing test, an official statement said.

The health department on Wednesday received the sample's report that confirmed the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)