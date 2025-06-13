New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Lab environments in India's life sciences research companies could be "future-ready" in terms of being technologically advanced, adaptive and sustainable, a new survey of senior and middle management suggests.

The findings of the 'Global Life Sciences 2025 Survey Report' by Unispace, an Australia-based firm that designs offices, suggest that the country's life sciences industry is ready for a rapid evolution in research and development (R&D).

The findings also reveal a focus of Indian business leaders on sustainability, such as prioritising smart energy infrastructure, with a high interest in solar power and ventilation for energy efficiency.

About 400 senior and mid-level managers, including CEOs, lab managers and scientists, from pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology firms across the US, the UK, Switzerland, and India were surveyed.

Sixty-six per cent of the respondents "believe their labs are highly adaptable for future growth, and 65 per cent say their facilities are already well integrated with new technologies -- both figures standing significantly above the global averages of 56 per cent," the report said.

"These findings reflect a forward-thinking approach among Indian leaders who are actively aligning their labs with long-term strategic goals," it said.

Further, 56 per cent of the respondents were found to prioritise smart, AI-driven or digital technologies in lab environments, which is perceived to foster innovation and "inspire futuristic lab developments".

However, while most of those surveyed -- 80 per cent -- said their labs support cross-functional collaboration, the figure was found to trail the global average of 85 per cent, highlighting that there is room for improvement in enabling collaboration between dispersed teams, authors of the report said.

Fifty-four per cent of the participants also highlighted the need for highly flexible, modular designs optimised for cross-functional collaboration.

"These insights reflect India's strong focus on building future-ready lab spaces that are not only technologically advanced but also adaptive and sustainable," the authors wrote.

Creating spaces that support employee well-being, visually striking and well-furnished labs, and a nature-inspired design were among other aspects that the managers surveyed in India thought were important.

