Patna, June 13: In a major crackdown on a flesh trade racket operating in Patna, the Muzaffarpur Police on Friday sealed two hotels and a house used for the crime. The action follows days of investigation and a recent rescue operation where several young women who were forced into the prostitution racket were freed. According to an officer of Muzaffarpur Police, they received a tip-off a few days ago about a girl being coerced into prostitution.

Acting swiftly, the police raided a house where they were shocked to find multiple women being forced into the flesh trade. Following the raid, five individuals were arrested and sent to jail. The probe revealed that the premises had been used repeatedly for such activities, prompting further legal action. Under the supervision of a duty magistrate, the police sealed Hotel Central Park in Aghoriya Bazaar, Hotel Subhadra Palace on Chhata Bazaar Road and a private residential house suspected to be a key base of flesh trade operations. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating Near Sai Dham Temple in Malabar Hill, Arrest 8 for Coercing Women Into Flesh Trade.

DSP Sadar Seema Kumari, who is leading the investigation, said: "We had continuous inputs about immoral activities in these locations. As per the legal provisions, any property used for such activities can be sealed following court orders and under the supervision of the SDM. Accordingly, we have sealed two hotels and one house on Friday." She added that this operation is part of a broader initiative to curb illegal and immoral activities and restore safety and order in the city. Online Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Using Mobile Phones and WhatsApp to Operate Prostitution Racket in Andheri, Woman Rescued.

The district administration has ordered further monitoring of hotels, lodges, and rented houses. Authorities have warned landlords and hotel operators to conduct background checks of tenants and inform the police in case of any suspicion. "We urge all property owners to verify the identity and intent of tenants before renting out rooms or space. Strict action will be taken against those aiding or abetting such activities," said DSP Kumari.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).