Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): Assamese singer Manas Robin appeared before the SIT to provide a statement on his friend Zubeen Garg's death case on Wednesday.

After his appearance, Robin expressed his hope that the evidence would shed light on the motives and intentions surrounding the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg. He emphasised that this matter is not about personal beliefs; instead, it is about documentation and proof. He remains optimistic that they will finally obtain answers regarding this case.

"Today I appeared before the SIT and provided them some documents, which I had earlier promised to give publicly. I hope SIT will get a clear vision of motive and intention over the mysterious demise of our soul, Zubeen Garg....It is not about my beliefs; it is about documentation and evidence, which SIT will handle. SIT is doing it the right way; we are hopeful we will get the final answer," Robin told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati local court has sent APS officer Sandipan Garg to the police custody for seven days. He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. "The court has sent Sandipan Garg to seven days of police custody," stated Prasad Gupta, the SIT Chief and Special DGP of the Crime Investigation Department, to ANI.

So far, the SIT has also arrested five other individuals related to the case, including the main event organiser, Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta.

Additionally, on October 7, Rupkamal Kalita, an Assamese resident in Singapore and one of the individuals present at the yacht party on the day of the singer's death, appeared before the SIT. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided an update on the investigation, stating that the viscera examination report is expected by October 10, with more details anticipated the following day.

"The viscera examination report of Zubeen Garg will be available on October 10, and we will know the details by October 11. The police's duty is to record everything in the case diary as stated by witnesses. Some will say positive things, and others will say negative things, and the police will continue to document it all. However, these are not police statements; they are only witness statements. A witness's statement is not a police statement. The news about poisoning published today is not a police statement; it is a statement from an accused. Whether he gave this statement to protect himself or to blame someone else will be revealed during the investigation," he said. (ANI)

