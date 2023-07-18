Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Traffic Police on Tuesday said that Mandi-Kullu National Highway is blocked and Mandi-Kullu via Kataula route is open for Light Motor Vehicles.

In the update issued by the traffic department, it stated that the Sundernagar-Kullu route via Gohar is through for Light motor vehicles.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Makes Emergency Landing in Bhopal Due to Bad Weather.

Earlier Mandi-Kullu National Highway was blocked after debris fell on the route.

"Update for Mandi district, Mandi-Kullu NH is blocked, Mandi-Kullu via Kataula is through for LMVs. Sundernagar-Kullu via Gohar is through for LMVs," the official media handle of Himachal Pradesh Traffic Police tweeted.

Also Read | Indian Building Complex in Gujarat’s Surat Surpasses Pentagon to Become Largest Office in the World, PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate This Year (Watch Video).

Himachal Traffic police further informed that Kullu-Mandi road via Kandhi-Katoula is closed and restoration of the route will take almost two to three hours.

"Kullu Mandi road via Kandhi-Katoula is now closed due to sinking and landslide and it will take 2-3 hours to restore it," the official media handle of Himachal Pradesh Traffic Police tweeted.

Earlier today Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that three teams of officials from the Central government will be visiting Himachal Pradesh to assess the flood situation and evaluate the losses in the state.

The Himachal Revenue Minister said that the roads are damaged in most places and restoration work will take time. Work is being done on war footing, he said adding that these include restoration of water supply, electricity and road infrastructure.

"As per the latest reports and field assessment, we have seen several long lengths of roads washed away in Manali and Kullu area, we are trying to restore them as soon as possible. It will take time to restore," he said.

Negi further informed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has decided that an additional one lakh rupees would be given apart from that given as per the NDRF and State Disaster Manual.

As per the state Disaster Management Authority Data during the past 24 days, rains and floods have claimed 122 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)