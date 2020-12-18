Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) The anti-corruption bureau on Friday arrested a secretary of an agriculture mandi and a junior assistant over bribery charges in Rajasthan's Churu district, officials said.

Ghanshyam Meena, secretary of Krishi Upaj Mandi- Sardarshahar (Churu) who also holds the additional charge of Krishi Upaj Mandi, Churu, and Jagdish Prasad Saini, junior assistant of the Churu mandi, were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000, they said.

The accused had demanded the bribe from the complainant to allot him space to keep vegetables and scales under tin shade in Churu fruit and vegetable mandi, the officials said.

After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB sleuths arrest the duo, they added.

In another case in Karauli, a head constable, posted in Sapotra police station, was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000, the officials said.

Head constable Bacchu Singh had demanded the bribe from the complainant for taking action in an accident case filed by him, DG ACB B L Soni said in Jaiur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)