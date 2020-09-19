New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old inmate of Mandoli Jail allegedly hanged himself in his barrack early on Friday morning, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Salim, was an undertrial prisoner, the officials added.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said Salim was found hanging inside his barrack early on Friday morning.

"He used a bedsheet to hang himself," he said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated by the metropolitan magistrate.

He was involved in multiple cases, jail officials said, adding he has been in prison since past several years.

