Sultanpur (UP), May 19 (PTI) Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi on Friday lauded the Lokayukta's probe against five bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, saying all corrupt officers should be jailed.

Talking to reporters on the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency, Gandhi slammed government servants who indulge in corruption, and said there is a great need to show the mirror to officers who are so corrupt that they don't even feel sorry for doing corruption.

According to sources, five officials are under the scanner of the Lokayukta for allegedly allocating illegal work to favourite private companies during their postings in the health department.

Gandhi also attended public meetings in her constituency and said that her priority is to develop Sultanpur and improve the lives of the people. The MP said that she has come to serve as a mother rather than as a parliamentarian.

She expressed her thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing houses to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in her constituency.

