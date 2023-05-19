Mumbai, May 19: In a tragic incident coming to the fore from Palghar, a seven-year-old girl died of a snake bite on Tuesday due to a lack of proper medical facilities to treat her condition. The father of the deceased alleged that the hospital dismissed their case as an injury while playing and gave only first aid instead of proper treatment for a snake bite. The incident has highlighted the need for qualified doctors and proper medical facilities in the district.

According to the media reports, the deceased was identified as Chaya Shakharam Bhoi. The incident occurred on May 16 when the minor was playing outside her house in Borichiwadi in Khodala in Mohkada Taluka. A snake approached her and bit her on her hand in the evening. The girl told her father about the snake bite. After seeing her finger bleeding, her father rushed her to the nearby PHC, Khodala, which is hardly 5 km from her village. Maharashtra: Seven Doctors From Yavatmal's Government Medical Hospital Booked for Medical Negligence Over Teenager’s Death.

At the PHC, she was taken in for treatment, and the doctors ran a Bleeding Time and Clotting Time test (BT CT) which helped to understand the amount of poison in the blood. Seeing no results for an hour, the doctors assumed that the injury might have occurred while she was playing and ruled out a snake bite as the cause. The doctor then treated her for glass shards injuries and advised the patient to go home. Mumbai Medical Negligence: Toddler Dies After Being Administered Wrong Injection at Govandi Hospital, 4 Booked.

However, the little girl started feeling restless on her way home. Her father again rushed her back to PHC after her health deteriorated. The doctors referred her to Mokhada Rural Hospital and promptly arranged for an ambulance. However, the girl died on the way to the hospital.

