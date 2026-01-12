Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have strongly objected to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar calling "Hindutva as Hinduism in paranoia," with the BJP leaders calling Aiyar a "British agent" with a "colonial mindset," with the whole congress party itself having a "Hindu virodhi" mindset.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar is a British agent. He has a colonial mindset. Hindutva is inclusive. Hinduism is a way of life, not a religion. I advice him to read what Swami Vivekananda said and also what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said on Hinduism and Hindutva. The people from Congress do have a colonial mindset," BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy told ANI.

BJP leader CR Kesavan also condemned the remarks. While demanding an apology from the party and Mani Shankar Aiyar, he said that while Congress leaders themselves give "gyaan" on Hinduism and Hindutva, it is the Congress party which espouses divisive, discriminatory and prejudicial politics.

"Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi giving gyaan on Hinduism and Hindutva is as pathetic and hypocritical as the barbaric Aurangzeb preaching about tolerance and Mir Zafar talking about loyalty. Hinduism and Hinduvta symoblise equality in inclusiveness and uniting people. In sharp contrast, Congress is the polar opposite of Hindutva and Hinduism as it practices the prejudice, discriminatory, divisive politics pedaling to their narrow politics of religious appeasement," Kesavan told ANI.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India 'Dharmik' revival, he added, "We are fortunate to have PM Modi for Bharat's 'Dharmik' revival and vision of Viksit Bharat We are fortunate to have PM Modi for Bharat's 'Dharmik' revival and vision of Viksit Bharat...From Nehru's Congress to Rahul Gandhi's Congress, the Congress leadership has a very hostile Hindu 'virodhi' mindset and this is been at display everytime. Rahul Gandhi and Mani Shankar Aiyar should tender apologies."

Earlier, while addressing 'The Debate 2026', hosted by the Calcutta Debating Society, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had called "Hindutva being Hinduism in paranoia."

"Hindutva is Hinduism in paranoia. It asks 80% Hindus to quiver in front of 14% Muslims. Hindutva is a BJP leader slapping a blind, hungry tribal girl because she attends a Christmas lunch in a Church. Hindutva raids shopping malls to tear down Christmas decorations," Aiyar said.

While talking about the ideology of Savarkar, he added, "Savarkar described Buddhism as an existential threat to all Hindus. He described it as the ultimate negation of Hindutva, bearing the opiate of universalism and nonviolence. He said it was disastrous to national virility and even the existence of the Hindu race." (ANI)

