Aizawl, May 25 (PTI) Manipal Hospitals on Sunday announced it will run regular outpatient departments in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital.

Dr Kaushik Biswas, senior consultant, General Medicine and Endocrinology, at the hospital told reporters here that Manipal Hospitals aims to run OPDs in Aizawl in specialties such as cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, oncology and nephrology.

He said that chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and metabolic syndromes are on the rise across the northeastern states, including Mizoram.

"Through regular OPDs and collaborative efforts with healthcare institutions in Mizoram, we aim to bring quality endocrine and general medical care closer to home," he said.

Manipal Hospitals Director, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Dr Debraj Jash, said that respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, and post-infectious complications are increasingly prevalent and often require long-term, personalised care.

"In a place like Mizoram, where terrain and travel can be challenging, our outreach initiatives have been crucial in bridging this gap," he said.

"We have enabled hundreds of patients to access specialised pulmonary consultations and diagnostics within the state. We are committed to scaling up these services with regular OPDs, lung function screenings, and integrated care programmes," he said.

